Tamarack Marketplace 25th anniversary celebration to be held Saturday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS)– The Tamarack Marketplace is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

The original grand opening was on West Virginia Day on June 20, 1995. They were considered the nation’s first showcase that featured fine art, regional cuisine and local goods.

Marketing Director for Tamarack Marketplace, Jennifer Farley, said that even though the official grand opening date was in June, the event was pushed back to September due to COVID.

“We thought that we could push the event back to September but the decision was made pre-Delta,” Farley said.

Farley mentioned that numerous precautions will be taken, including handing out masks and hand sanitizer at every entrance and hand-washing stations placed throughout the event space.

“We’re expecting a couple thousand people to attend,” Farley said.

The event features food trucks, a beer festival, live music and artist demonstrations. There will also be activities for children including a magician, balloon art and a bubble wagon. The event is even dog-friendly!

Live music is featured on two stages outdoors. Tamarack Marketplace asks that attendees bring a lawn chair or blanket.

To view the full schedule and music line up go to the Tamarack Marketplace website.