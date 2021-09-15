Taste of our Towns canceled as COVID cases rise in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVNS) — A popular food festival in Lewisburg was canceled on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The 37th Annual Taste of our Towns, also known as TOOT, was supposed to take place on Saturday, October 9. The organization made the cancelation announcement on their Facebook page, saying after careful consideration, organizers don’t believe they can safely hold the event.

The announcement was made just minutes after the Bridge Day commission voted to move forward with the Annual Bridge Day event in Fayetteville, which will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

