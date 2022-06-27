MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager in Mason County has died after being accidentally shot by his friend, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Miller says the victim was 16 years old. The incident happened at the victim’s home Sunday, June 26, 2022 around 12:30 p.m. along Wood School Road in the community of Apple Grove, the sheriff says.

According to Miller, the teen died while he was being flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Sheriff Miller says the incident involving the two teenagers was an accident but there is an investigation. That report will be turned over to the prosecutors office, according to Miller. The prosecutor will determine whether charges will be filed.