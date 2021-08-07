Teen organizes music festival to benefit the Alban Arts Center

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – A St. Albans teen is giving back to a place that has helped her discover a love for music and the arts. She’s raising money for the Alban Arts Center by organizing a benefit concert. Alondra Johnson is only 16 years old but has done everything from booking musicians for the show to finding sponsors and many things in between.

Alondra Johnson

Friday afternoon, Johnson stood outside of the Alban taking a call from a potential sponsor. It was just one of the last-minute details she was working on just over 24 hours before the big event. She’s calling it “Live! on Olde Main”.

“A lot of people are surprised when I tell them my age,” she said.

Johnson discovered her love for music as a student at the Alban Arts Academy. She started there when she was 8 years old.

“She’s booked ten bands and created a house band of her own,” described Alban Arts Center Director Adam Bryan. “She put together artists from the area to come and play together.”

Johnson is now applying what she’s learned to bring her community together to celebrate the arts.

“During COVID-19 in 2020 I started to notice that there was like a financial depression happening with all theaters and I really wanted to help my home theater,” Johnson said.

The event started Saturday at 4 p.m. and will also feature outdoor vendors, food and even adoptable pets. You can find out more about the event and tickets by clicking here.