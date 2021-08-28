Testing for State Police Cadets begins Sept. 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The upcoming January 2022 Cadet class of the West Virginia State Police will undergo testing, starting September 1, 2021.

Applications can be found at www.wvsp.gov. Completed applications can be brought if not already submitted and test as a walk on at any location.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and no more than 39 years of age prior to enlistment. They must also possess a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license for two years prior to making the application.

Those of the age of 20 but will be 21 prior to the tentative enlisted date of January 17, 2022, can also test.

Testing for each day will begin at 9 a.m. Those without an application on file may arrive at 7:30 a.m. to complete an application.

Testing will take place on:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021: Beckley Detachment (Troop 6 Headquarters, 105 Pinecrest Dr. Beckley, WV 25801)



Thursday, September 9, 2021: WV State Police Academy (135 Academy Drive Institute, WV 25064)



Friday, September 10, 2021: Morgantown Detachment (3453 Monongahela Blvd Morgantown, WV 26505)



Saturday, September 11, 2021: Charles Town (Troop 2 Headquarters, 409 Industrial Blvd Kearneysville, WV 25430)



Sunday, September 12, 2021: WV State Police Academy (135 Academy Drive Institute, WV 25064)

