Thanksgiving marks opening day for skiers at Snowshoe

SNOWSHOE, W.Va – Snowshoe Mountain, the region’s largest ski area, kicked off the 2021-22 winter season Thanksgiving morning in Pocahontas County. Several hundred skiers and snowboarders were on hand for the first laps of the season.

A snowboarder enjoys the Snowshoe slopes, Jan. 9, 2020. (Snowshoe Mountain image)

“It feels good to start the season off on the right foot,” said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell. “We always aim to get open by Thanksgiving, but it all depends on the weather. This year we’re starting strong with about 30 acres of terrain here in the early going, and the forecast is looking good for us to be able to expand terrain quickly as we head into December.”

Snowshoe’s high elevation and state-of-the-art snowmaking system allow the resort to consistently be among the first ski areas to open in the region each year.

“It’s Thanksgiving and we’re thankful for our snowmaking team.” continued Cassell. “We’re making more snow than ever before thanks to the hard work of our crew, as well as the millions of dollars we’ve invested into our snowmaking technology and infrastructure in recent years. To put it into perspective – in ideal conditions, we could cover a football field in about 27 feet of snow in just 12 hours.”

The first snowmaking at Snowshoe Mountain for the 2021-22 season. (Snowshoe Mountain image)

Snowshoe has also released their schedule of events for the 2021-22 winter season:

Nov. 25 through 28 – Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration

Dec. 12 – WV Ski FREE

Dec. 17 – Opening Day for Silver Creek & Coca-Cola Tubing Park

Dec. 18 – Winter Brewfest

Dec. 23 through 30 – Holiday Celebrations

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Jan. 29 and 30 – Freestyle Freak Out presented by Smith Optics

Feb. 7 – Cupp Run Challenge

Feb. 12 – Uphill Thang

Feb. 25 – Snowshoe Foundation Ice Dinner

Feb. 26 – Berming Man Banked Slalom

March 5 and 6 – USASA Boarder/Skier Cross Race

March 12 and 13 – College Weekend

March 19 and 20 – Spring Send It! (Pond Skim, Box Derby, etc.)

March 27 – WV Ski FREE Day

March 27 – Last day of ski season

Click here for the full Winter 2021/22 Events Calendar.

Snowshoe offers a Snow Guarantee for better ski terrain from Dec. 17, through March 13, 2022. If you don’t have snow on your ski day, Snowshoe promises your next day of skiing is free.

For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, you can call 877-441-4386 or visit the Snowshoe Mountain website.

