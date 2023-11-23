CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Communities across north central West Virginia held their annual Thanksgiving races Thursday morning.

Shinnston held its 15th annual Turkey Trot 5K, with more than 800 runners and walkers hitting the streets to help raise money for the Marie Gaston Scholarship Fund. This year, the race raised more than $17,000 for the fund, which helps Harrison County kids who want to attend 4H camp.

Mirroring Shinnston’s Turkey Trot 5K, the city of Buckhannon held its fourth annual Turkey Trot, letting people join in the pre-dinner race without having to leave the community. This year, Buckhannon saw 80 runners in its race, with prizes presented to ones with the fastest times. The board for the Upshur County Recreation Complex hosted the event, and the money raised will go toward developing its recreation complex.

Although details have yet to be finalized, the Upshur County Recreation Complex plans to hold another community fundraising event in the spring. You can donate to the complex on its website and keep up with upcoming events through its Facebook page.

The Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Pace Yourself Lewis County held a Gobble Gallop at Jackson’s Mill. With about 60 participants, this year’s race had the highest turnout since the race was first held in 2017.

Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Stalnaker said the whole purpose of the race is to promote healthy habits, while getting to do it alongside loved ones.

“Exercise, eating well, all those types of things, are so important to be able to maintain a healthy body weight,” Stalnaker said. “But also, it’s also good for your mental health. To be able to get out and exercise [on] a glorious day like today, we’re all very blessed to be able to be out here.”

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital has similar runs planned all the way until next June; you can find a full schedule of upcoming events here.