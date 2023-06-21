CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of the Governor’s West Virginia Day celebrations in 2023 was the West Virginia Punch Contest, and while only one recipe won the grand prize of $300, there were three other finalists that were tasty enough to be recognized by the judges.

“Mountain Mama’s Refresher” – Grand prize winner

2023’s winning punch recipe was created by Cindy Scott of Morgantown and her college friend Sandy Murdock. The following are the ingredients listed on the West Virginia Governor’s website:

West Virginia Day’s grand prize-winning punch recipe, “Mountain Mama’s Refresher” (Courtesy West Virginia Governor’s Office)

Ingredients – Makes 35-40 servings

1 frozen concentrated orange juice (12 oz)

1 frozen concentrated lemonade (12 oz)

2 2-liters of Ginger Ale

1 jar maraschino cherries (include juice) (16 oz)

1 can of Mandarin oranges (drained)

A recipe for a punch ring was also listed, which will help keep your punch chilled for longer:

Lemonade

1 jar maraschino cherries (include juice)

1 can mandarin oranges (drained)

Freeze all inside a bundt pan

“Apple Orchard Punch”

This recipe was created by Craig Turk from Westover; the following are the ingredients and instructions listed on the West Virginia Governor’s website:

Apple Orchard Punch recipe by Craig Turk (Courtesy WV Governor’s Office)

Ingredients – makes 16-20 servings

32 oz. Golden delicious apple juice, chilled

1 can (12 oz.) of frozen concentrated cranberry juice

1 ½ liters of Ginger Ale

3/4 oz. clover honey syrup

3/4 freshly squeezed lemon juice

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except for ginger ale. Mix well. Pour in ginger ale and add ice. Garnish with slices of golden delicious apples. Enjoy!

“Peggy Erwin’s Punch”

This recipe was created by Deloris Harless from St. Albans; the following are the ingredients and instructions listed on the West Virginia Governor’s website:

Peggy Erwin’s Punch recipe by Deloris Harless (Courtesy WV Governor’s Office)

Ingredients – makes 50 servings

2 3-oz. packages of lemon Jello (use flavor for the desired color)

1 3-oz. package orange-pineapple Jello

3 cups of water per package of Jello

4 cups sugar and 4 cups water, boiled together

1 16-oz. bottle of lemon juice (Peggy uses real lemon)

2 46-oz. cans of pineapple juice

2 large bottles of Ginger Ale, Sprite or Seven-Up (Peggy prefers Seven-Up)

Instructions

Mix Jello with water (use 3 cups of water per 3 oz package of Jello) until dissolved. Add boiled water and sugar, lemon juice, and pineapple juice to Jello and water mixture. Freeze in plastic for 4 hours. (Peggy freezes way ahead) Remove from the freezer and pour Ginger Ale, Sprite or Seven-Up over it. Enjoy!

“Wild and Wonderful Frozen Banana Punch”

This recipe was created by Janet Perry Sheldon, also from St. Albans; the following are the ingredients and instructions listed on the West Virginia Governor’s website:

Wild and Wonderful Frozen Banana Punch recipe by Janet Perry Sheldon (Courtesy WV Governor’s Office)

Ingredients – makes 25 servings

3 ripe bananas, mashed

12 oz. can of frozen orange juice, thawed, undiluted

6 oz. can of frozen lemonade, thawed, undiluted

3 cups pineapple juice

1 ½ to 2 cups sugar

3 cups water

2 2-liters of 7-UP or Ginger Ale

Instructions

Blend together mashed bananas, the thawed, undiluted orange juice, lemonade, and sugar. Add the pineapple juice and water and stir together Pour into a freezable container (ex. Tupperware) Freeze until frozen (about 10 hours). Can stay frozen for up to 3 months. Half an hour before serving: Put frozen mixture into a punch bowl and add the 7-UP or Ginger Ale. You can mix with a handheld mixer to make mixing easier. Punch will be slushy. (If it melts but still remains cold, it still tastes great!)

If you want to read the stories behind these punch recipes or why their creators think they are the best punch to honor West Virginia, you can visit the punch page on the Governor’s website.