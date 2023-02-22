HELVETIA, W.Va. (WBOY) — Even if you live in West Virginia, making the journey to Helvetia can be a pretty big trip, but if you didn’t feel up to the drive, you can catch up on the major Fasnacht highlights right here.

Fasnacht in Helvetia is a celebration of Swiss and German culture deep in the hills of West Virginia, and this year, hundreds upon hundreds of visitors poured in from across the United States and beyond.

The incredible masks

A major part of the Fasnacht celebration is making and wearing your own mask or costume to the festival. These masks can be made out of pretty much anything, and your imagination and creativity are the only limits when it comes to what your mask looks like. Common themes are animals like birds, goats or sheep, or more fantastical creatures like cryptids.

Helvetia also has its own mask museum which you can visit to see how the tradition has changed through the generations. Attendees can donate their masks at the end of the festival so that they can live on in the museum and be viewed by future visitors.

Fasnacht 2023 attendees in their masks (WBOY image)

Fasnacht 2023 attendees in their masks (WBOY image)

Fasnacht 2023 attendees in their masks (WBOY image)

Fasnacht 2023 attendees in their masks (WBOY image)

Fasnacht 2023 attendees in their masks (WBOY image)

Fasnacht 2023 attendees in their masks (WBOY image)

The burning of Old Man Winter

The burning of Old Man Winter is the main event and a time-honored tradition at Fasnacht that symbolizes the end of winter. Helvetia is known to get nasty winters every now and then, so it’s understandable why its first settlers might want to give winter such a flammable send-off.

The history

Helvetia was first settled in 1869 by Swiss and German-speaking immigrants who left Brooklyn. They arrived in Clarksburg and then traveled on foot over the mountains until they reached a plot for sale. The community slowly grew over the years and was populated by a variety of tradesmen and craftsmen.

Descendants of these original settlers still live in Helvetita today, and the Helvetia Restoration and Development Organization works hard to preserve this history year-round.

The iconic Hütte Restaurant in Helvetia, founded in 1968 (WBOY image)

West Virginia historic marker for Helvetia (WBOY)

Helvetia Historic Square (WBOY image)

Pictures of early Helvetia residents at the Helvetia Public Library (WBOY image)

Pictures of early Helvetia residents at the Helvetia Public Library (WBOY image)

Pictures of early Helvetia residents at the Helvetia Public Library (WBOY image)

The dance party

At the very end of the festivities, after the burning of Old Man Winter, revelers put on their dance shoes (or take them off) for a dance party in the Helvetia Community Hall. Attendees dance in their masks to traditional Appalachian music, which was courtesy this year of Tessa Dillon on the fiddle while she was backed up by her band. Underneath the dance floor, you can find hot food or cold drinks, as well as a donut vendor selling donuts made with potatoes!

Unfortunately, Fasnacht is over and done with for 2023, but there’s always next year. Remember, Fasnacht is held the Saturday before Fat Tuesday—or Maris Gras—so mark your calendar and get that mask ready for Fasnacht 2024!