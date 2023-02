HELVETIA, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the most famous aspects of Fasnacht in Helvetia, West Virginia, is the wild and wonderful masks that attendees create for the festival. There were many spectacular masks and costumes this year, but here are some of the best-looking and most creative masks we saw while covering the event.

Below you can find three different slideshows for masks at Fasnacht: animals, cryptids and monsters, and miscellaneous (but still very cool) masks.

Animal masks

Cryptid and Monster masks

Other awesome masks