The Greenbrier issues statement after viral New Year’s Eve video

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – A video of New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Greenbrier, which showed some guests not wearing masks and not socially distancing, went viral online and was shown on national TV newscasts.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who owns The Greenbrier, addressed the situation during his COVID-19 briefing on January 4.

Justice again addressed it on January 6: “There’s no way I’m going to do anything in this capacity(the governor) to benefit me.” You can hear the governor’s full comments in the player above.

The governor talked about being criticized for running his own businesses(including The Greenbrier), while in office and then being criticized for not knowing what was going on at The Greenbrier.

The governor said he has instructed the people at The Greenbrier to continue investigating what happened on New Year’s Eve. “If supervisors were derelict in their duties, they will be disciplined and disciplined big time,” Justice said. “If they genuinely screwed this up, there will be you know what to pay,” Justice continued. He went on to say that the only reason he’s involved now is that public pressure has pushed him to be involved.

Also on Jan. 6, The Greenbrier issued a statement on the New Year’s Eve events: