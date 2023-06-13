LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia’s very own Greenbrier Resort has been listed as one of the United States’ most beautiful hotels and resorts.

According to tripstodiscover.com, The Greenbrier is not only a top-rated luxury resort; it’s also a national historic landmark.

First opening its doors in 1778, The Greenbrier has been providing visitors with luxury entertainment for a long time. This resort has more than 55 different indoor and outdoor activities for both individuals and families alike.

From romantic carriage rides and dinners to golf courses and spas, The Greenbrier always has something to do. Even for history buffs, The Greenbrier has a decommissioned military bunker underneath it that remains open for public tours.

The Greenbrier is in the same league as other resort titans like the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay, Triple Creek Ranch, and Montage Palmetto Bluff, said the list.

In the eyes of visitors from all over the U.S., The Greenbrier is the place to go for high-quality in the nation, and it’s right here in good ole West Virginia.