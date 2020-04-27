The Health Plan donates $50,000 to West Virginia food banks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Health Plan announced on Monday that it has selected 10 non-profit organizations, focused on feeding those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, to receive $5,000 donations.

All donations are currently in process and will be available to the following organizations by the end of April:

Catholic Charities – Wheeling

Soup Kitchen Greater Wheeling

House of the Carpenter – Wheeling

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church – Wheeling

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Wheeling

Christian Help – Morgantown

Union Mission Ministries – Charleston

Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene – Charleston

Old Man Rivers Mission – Parkersburg

City Mission – Huntington

“Continuing our mission as a community health organization, it’s important for The Health Plan to focus available resources on those most in need throughout our state,” said John Wright, Board Chair and CEO, The Health Plan.

“These organizations serve the most vulnerable right here in our own backyard,” said Jeff Knight, President/COO, The Health Plan. “The current COVID-19 situation and the subsequent economic downturn have put a tremendous strain on local food banks, pantries and community kitchens. Our goal with these donations is to assist these local organizations in acquiring additional food and distributing those resources as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“The Health Plan’s donation is a true blessing for the House of the Carpenter,” said Dr. Michael Linger, Executive Director, House of the Carpenter. “The COVID-19 crisis we are all facing has increased the number of individuals and families that are being challenged with food insecurity. These sorts of donations allow us to maintain our curbside deliveries and provide student food bags and weekend backpack food bags to local elementary schools.”

“We are grateful to community partners like The Health Plan for their help during this difficult time,” said Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities West Virginia. “Families are under stress and uncertainty; donations such as this are critical in providing stability. Catholic Charities West Virginia is committed to staying present and working through this health crisis with the vulnerable populations we serve,” said Zarate, “The work we do is essential; without it, people go hungry.”