CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Health Plan (THP) made a $360,000 donation to various West Virginia food banks to help restore their stocks and feed West Virginians.

According to a release by THP, 12 different food banks across West Virginia will receive $30,000 checks as part of THP’s “Spirit of Giving” campaign to help restock the food banks’ pantries.

“The best thing about this donation is it was spread among different agencies,” said Becky Rodocker, executive director of the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling. “One agency can’t meet the community’s needs alone – we all have to work together. When we support each other, and receive help from organizations like The Health Plan, we’re able to cover all the bases.”