The LEGO Fan Festival is coming to WV for the first time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Mountain State is set to have its first-ever LEGO Fan Festival this weekend in Charleston.

“Different artists coming in from around the country displaying incredible LEGO displays and vendors selling anything lego…it’s a lego lover’s paradise,” said Grayson Beights, event organizer.

LEGO artists are in the capital city with some out-of-this-world creations.



WOW🧩 Over 100,000 LEGO’s make up this building! You can catch this and more this weekend at the @LEGO_Group Festival here in Charleston @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/0zpYJPydUx — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) June 11, 2021

“The Vatican city. It’s the world’s tiniest country, which makes this world’s first lego model of an entire country,” said Rocc Buttier, LEGO artist.

The festival also includes some interactive elements for everyone. This event means a lot as it is the first festival for these artists since the pandemic.

“So excited to see people and show them our work. I can’t really put it into words we are just so happy to be here and be back,” said Jonathan Lopes, LEGO artist.

A fun event for kids and adults of all ages.

“We have senior citizens come, grandparents come themselves, college students, parents, adults, kids…it’s all ages,” said Beights.