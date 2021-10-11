‘The Price is Right Live’ stage show is coming to WV in March

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — “The Price is Right Live” stage show will take place on Mar. 1, 2022, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

“The Price Is Right Live” is an interactive stage show that gives eligible contestants the chance to play games made famous by the network television show “The Price is Right.”

Participants can win cash, appliances, vacations and a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase!

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m. at TicketMaster or the Coliseum Box Office in Charleston.

