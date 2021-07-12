The Public Safety Commission of West Virginia deploys more patrols for Operation Safe Driver Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is deploying additional patrols for Operation Safe Driver Week, which started on July 11.

Extra patrols will on Interstate 79, Interstate 64 and the West Virginia Turnpike.

Cars traveling on the highway

This year’s focus is primarily on speeding, officers said.

The commission’s goal for the week is to make sure commercial vehicles are maintaining safety on the roadway.

“Our goal is to try and instill some safety, some visibility for us to be out among the, among the truckers,” Charles Sisson, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer said.

The operation will continue through the end of the week.