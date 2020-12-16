The West Virginia Department of Revenue Alcohol Beverage Control Administration announces tips to make sure consumers have a happy and safe holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Revenue Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is offering consumers tips for alcohol purchases this holiday season.

The department explained that last-minute shoppers should note that retail liquor outlets will not be selling liquor on Friday, December 25, 2020. However, this does not apply to beer and wine sales.

Also, restaurants, bars, and private clubs may sell spirits for on-site consumption, but not to go.

Certain licensees may sell beer and wine to go in a sealed container, per the State of Emergency guidelines and advisories. In addition, 50% in-door seating capacity, social distancing, and face-covering restrictions are still in effect.

The WVABCA wishes everyone a safe and Happy Holiday Season and the following tips for safe alcohol consumption.

Do not drink and drive. Use a designated driver, public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.

Check prescription medication warning labels for alcohol consumption regulations. Alcohol is a depressant, and drinking too much may lead to alcohol poisoning, accidents, assaults, and fires.

See the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration website for advisories and more information.