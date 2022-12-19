CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the new year approaches, you might be looking for places to stay for your upcoming 2023 vacation. If you’re looking to go the Airbnb route while staying in almost heaven West Virginia, here is a list of the top-rated listings in the state in each major Airbnb category.

All of the following listings are owned by Superhosts who are considered top-tier by Airbnb.

Overall – Luxury Mountain Getaway in Harpers Ferry

(Airbnb)

If you’re looking for one of the best-rated stays in the state, this place is for you. It has a gorgeous view, two bedrooms, and a hot tub. As of Dec. 19, 2022, this listing had a perfect rating with 128 five-star reviews. Some reviewers cited the beautiful decor, activities in the area, and the view as reasons for the high reviews. Reviewers also said, “the pictures don’t lie.” See more photos here.

Cabins, Countryside – Treehouse in French Creek

(Airbnb)

This was one of the best-rated West Virginia listings in both the cabin and countryside categories on Airbnb. The treehouse is meant for a glamping experience and had four beds and 229 five-star reviews. Reviewers said that the location and hosts were the reasons for the high rating, saying that communication was excellent and that there was plenty of woods to explore.

Ski area – Secluded Luxury Townhouse in Snowshoe

If you’re looking to take a crew to the West Virginia mountains to hit the slopes or bike trails, this is one of the best Airbnbs. The Boards & Bikes townhouse is next to the Village, has three bedrooms and sleeps eight people. Reviewers said it is well-decorated, modern and very close to the bike lift.

Lake stay – Copper House in Morgantown

(Airbnb)

This listing says Morgantown, but it is actually about halfway between Morgantown and Grafton on U.S. Route 119, about 15 minutes from downtown Morgantown, according to the listing. This property will give you both a lake and mountain view with lake access. More than 200 people have given it a five-star rating, saying that it feels like home and is both private and close to activities. Most reviewers recommend going during the fall the see the leaves change colors.

Pools – Luxury Condo in Dunmore

(Airbnb)

This condo offers a shared pool (indoor and outdoor) and in-and-out skiing in the winter and is near Snowshoe. It has two bedrooms and sleeps up to six people. Reviewers said the property is cozy and the owner is great with communication. A restaurant, gym and equipment rentals are all in the building.

Tiny House – The Bears Den in New Martinsville

(Airbnb)

This small house in New Martinsville isn’t as impressive as some other listings, but it seems to have renters coming back to stay again. It has one bedroom, a small kitchen and an outdoor living area. It is well decorated, in a quiet location and a great place to stop on long road trips, according to reviewers. Fifty-six people gave the listing a five-star review.

Camping – Off-Grid Tiny House in Seneca Rocks

(Airbnb)

If electricity and running water aren’t on your list of must-haves, this glamping cabin might be for you. Reviewers say it’s perfect if you’re wanting to go off the grid—they’re no cell phone service, but the view makes up for it. On top of that, it’s close to one of West Virginia’s coolest outdoor attractions—Seneca Rocks.

Vinyard – “The Garage” in Summersville

(Airbnb)

If you think the best-rated Airbnb near a West Virginia vineyard would be dreamy and romantic, you may be surprised. “The Garage” is a small two-bedroom house near Summersville Lake and Kirkwood Winery. Reviewers say it is perfect for a weekend getaway—clean and convenient. It has 33 five-star reviews.

To determine the top rated of each category, the 12 News team took into account the rating out of five and the number of reviews for each listing. You can search for other West Virginia Airbnbs here.