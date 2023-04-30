CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The most popular baby names for the year have been been released by Names.org, and West Virginia’s list includes a mix of “trendy and timeless.”

For the girls, Amelia remains West Virginia most popular name since 2021, with 89 babies predicted to receive that name in 2023. For the boys, Waylon is expected to take over as the top name over 2021’s top name Liam.

Top boy names: Waylon Liam Asher Noah Elijah Wyatt Hudson William Maverick Oliver Top girl names: Amelia Harper Paisley Willow Ava Ellie Everleigh Evelyn Charlotte Kinsley

If you’re looking for a popular West Virginia-specific name, Names also included the baby names that are used in West Virginia but basically nowhere else. For boys, those names are Denver, Junior, Jackie, Delbert, Teddy. For girls, those names are Drema, Wilda, Glenna, Freda and Goldie.

Those who want a more unique West Virginia name should consider Okey, Denzil, Delmas, Jennings or Hobert for boys and Dreama, Garnett, Garnet, Emogene or Delphia for girls.

Other names that are among the most popular nationally that did not make West Virginia’s top list include James, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore for boys and Emma, Sophia, Mia, Isabelle and Luna for girls.

The names were chosen using Social Security Administration birth data. To see the full list of West Virginia’s most popular baby names, click here.