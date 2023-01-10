CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mining continues to be one of West Virginia’s biggest industries, according to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and revenue data.

West Virginia’s top-producing industries in the second quarter of 2022, according to business credit card company Capital on Tap were:

Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction State and local Manufacturing

The oil and gas extraction industry produced more than 16 billion dollars in just the second quarter (April, May, June) at $16,340,600,000 in GDP. In that same quarter, state and local, which includes government agencies and entities like the U.S. Postal Service, contributed $9,462,000,000, and manufacturing contributed $9,423,200,000.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Analysis, in the third quarter 2022, mining was the lead industry for seven states, including West Virginia, and those seven states were all in the top eight highest overall GDP increases for the quarter.

Where the GDP indicates the value of what is produced in West Virginia, revenue indicated the amount of money that the industries generated for the state. But mining still made that list, generating $7.4 billion in 2022, according to IBISWorld. The top revenue industries for West Virginia in 2022 were:

Hospitals – $11.1 billion Coal Mining – $7.4 billion Gas Stations with Convenience Stores – $6.1 billion

Overall, West Virginia produced more than $71 billion in GDP in 2022.