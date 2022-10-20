CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A recent study determined the best and worst-rated fast food in every state. Here’s West Virginia’s.

Saving Spot looked at the Google Maps reviews and found that West Virginia’s favorite fast food was Chick-fil-A, and Chick-fil-A was also the top-rated fast food in America, topping the chart in 34 different states. Other states’ top-rated fast foods were:

In-N-Out Burger

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee

Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza

Rising Cane’s

Krispy Kreme

Five Guys

Shipley Do-Nuts

Daylight Donuts

If comparing only burger restaurants, most of America, including West Virginia, claim that Five Guys is the best.

The worst-rated restaurants were a little more diverse. In West Virginia, the worst rated, fast food was Dunkin Donuts, according to reviews, but nationally, pizza restaurants, including Papa John’s and Domino’s, were among the worst-rated.

Other states worst rated fast foods include:

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Pizza Hut

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Taco Bell

Burger King

McDonald’s

Popeyes

Wing Stop

Chipotle

When comparing only burger restaurants, McDonald’s was the worst-rated fast food in West Virginia. To see the results for every state and the full methodology, click here.