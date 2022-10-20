CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A recent study determined the best and worst-rated fast food in every state. Here’s West Virginia’s.

Saving Spot looked at the Google Maps reviews and found that West Virginia’s favorite fast food was Chick-fil-A, and Chick-fil-A was also the top-rated fast food in America, topping the chart in 34 different states. Other states’ top-rated fast foods were:

  • In-N-Out Burger
  • LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee
  • Papa Murphy’s Take N’ Bake Pizza
  • Rising Cane’s
  • Krispy Kreme
  • Five Guys
  • Shipley Do-Nuts
  • Daylight Donuts

If comparing only burger restaurants, most of America, including West Virginia, claim that Five Guys is the best.

The worst-rated restaurants were a little more diverse. In West Virginia, the worst rated, fast food was Dunkin Donuts, according to reviews, but nationally, pizza restaurants, including Papa John’s and Domino’s, were among the worst-rated.

Other states worst rated fast foods include:

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
  • Pizza Hut
  • Kentucky Fried Chicken
  • Taco Bell
  • Burger King
  • McDonald’s
  • Popeyes
  • Wing Stop
  • Chipotle

When comparing only burger restaurants, McDonald’s was the worst-rated fast food in West Virginia. To see the results for every state and the full methodology, click here.