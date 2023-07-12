WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 19th century hosted Victorian architecture revival style during the reign of Queen Victoria from 1837 to 1901.

The combination of eclectic styles combined with influences from Asia and the Middle East makes this style beautiful and unique.

The North Wheeling Historic District along Chapline Street in Wheeling, West Virginia has several late Victorian-style houses built between 1850 and 1910.

The National Register of Historic Places registered the neighborhood in 1988. Also found in this neighborhood are the Greek Revival and Italianate architectural styles.

There are a total of 134 structures in a 2.5-block area. Commonly known as “Old Town”, the area is the oldest part of the city.

The Victorian style is a throwback to another era not typically associated with America.