Thousands of Girl Scout Cookies donated to Mountaineer Food Bank

Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, loads boxes of Thin Mints for a donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank. Aug. 19, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Girls Scouts of Black Diamond)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountaineer Foodbank received nearly 18,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies donated by the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

Mountaineer Food Bank provides food to more than 460 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters within 48 counties, making it the largest emergency provider in the state.

“We are happy to accept this donation so that we can share with the communities we serve across the state. The Girl Scouts are doing great things for our state, and we’re excited to continue to work together,” Eric Peyatt, director of operations for Mountaineer Food Bank, said.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has had a surplus of cookies due to the pandemic, according to the GSBD.

“We are so fortunate to partner with an incredible organization like Mountaineer Food Bank to share the gift of Girl Scout Cookies with those who may be in need.” Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

The donation, which includes some of the Girl Scout Cookies such as Samoas, Tagalongs, Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Toffee-tastics, and Girl Scout S’mores, will contribute to more than 20.7 million pounds of food donated annually, the troop says.

According to the GSBD, the donation will be spread out across the state to multiple programs such as senior programs, Veterans Table programs, mobile pantry programs, school food pantry, backpack programs and more