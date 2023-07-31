CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — New funding to support various early education programs is coming to West Virginia from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Fayette County Child Development Center and Mineral County School District Head Start Programs, as well as the Raleigh County Community Action Association Early Head Start Program, will receive their own share of the $5,199,894 given, according to a release from the office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

The programs utilize services for early learning, development and general well-being to give the most for children from birth to age 5.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $5.1 million to support the critical efforts of these three Head Start and Early Head Start Programs, which will provide children in Fayette, Raleigh and Mineral counties with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future,” Senator Manchin said.

The funds were distributed as such: