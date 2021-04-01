‘THRIVE Act’ estimated to bring 50,000 jobs to West Virginia, concert planned

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A soon-to-be-introduced piece of legislation in Congress called the THRIVE Act promises to bring about 50,000 new jobs to the state of West Virginia.

Local advocacy groups are supporting it and they want Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin to vote for it.

“We need this kind of boost in West Virginia, we need this kind of economic development that’s out of the box,” said Gary Zuckett with the West Virginia Citizen Action Group.

The WVCAG is collaborating with local musicians and artists to build momentum around the THRIVE Act.

They’ve teamed up with local Charleston businesses Base Camp Printing and Kin Ship Goods to promote an upcoming concert series for the THRIVE Act called “Jammin for jobs.”

The live and virtual concerts will be held Saturday, April 10, in Charleston, Martinsburg, and Morgantown.

“For far too long West Virginians have been in survival mode, our people have helped to fuel this entire country and unfortunately at this stage in the game we don’t have very much to show for it,” said Alex Gallo with the WVCAG.

With a budget of $954 billion, the Thrive Act is designating $5.2 billion to the Mountain State to create jobs in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, land restoration and the care economy.

“We are going to be at the center of the thrive agenda,” said Ryan Frankenberry with West Virginia Working Families.

Frankenberry says the THRIVE Act honors the legacy of West Virginia’s coal miners, while also helping them learn new skills.

“We don’t want to just see windmills put up here, we want to build them, we want to build the new green economy,” he said.

If enacted, the THRIVE Act is estimated to bring in 50,000 jobs within its first year to the state.