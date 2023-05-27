THURMOND, W.Va. (WVNS) — While the Mountain State is known for its beautiful small towns, it doesn’t get much smaller than Thurmond, West Virginia.

According to 2020 census data from thetravel.com and wvtourism.com, Thurmond, in Fayette County, has a population of only five people. The data stated that only a single family lives in the old railway depot town, and 80% of the town is owned by the National Park Service as part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Historically speaking, Thurmond was founded by Capt. William D. Thurmond as a railway depot due to its location in the New River, creating the nickname “The Heart of New River.” Thurmond found its height during the 1920s due to more coal running through it instead of going through Cincinnati, OH. Unfortunately, due to fires destroying the infrastructure and the rise in standard roads, Thurmond began declining in population to where it is now.

Thurmond still gets visitors seeking history and adventure in the New River Gorge.

If you would like to learn more about Thurmond and see what it has to offer, visit its website at thurmondwv.org.