Time is running out for West Virginians to file claims against Purdue Pharma for damages caused by the opioid epidemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There have been a lot of stories in the headlines over the past several years about cities and government organizations suing pharmaceutical companies over the damages caused by the large amount of opioids the companies pumped into places like West Virginia. Now, local lawyers, like Tim Miley and The Miley Legal Group, are representing individuals, in addition to organizations, affected by the opioid crisis.

“We have started representing individuals to make claims against the manufacturers and the distributors and the pharmacies who have wreaked havoc on our communities,” said Miley.

He and his team are working to help individuals file claims against distributors, specifically Purdue Pharma, after a bankruptcy judge noted that little to no individual claims were being brought to court during the company’s bankruptcy hearing in New York.

The judge allotted only a small window of time for individuals to file, with a deadline of June 30, 2020.

“The claims to be filed in the bankruptcy court were those that were influenced by a Purdue Pharma product, Oxycontin, Oxyir, Dilaudid,” said Miley. “So, if people were prescribed and they had to have a valid prescription, if people were prescribed a Purdue Pharma product, then they have a right to make a claim in that bankruptcy court.”

People who have been affected by opioids, but not products of Purdue Pharma, still have options.

“If people received a prescription for other opioid drugs that are not from the Purdue Pharma family, then they also can make a claim in the Multidistrict Litigation, which is pending in Ohio, and we are representing people who are doing that, as well,” Miley explained.

If you’re interested in filing a claim, you should first go to your pharmacy and request your records and then reach out to a lawyer, Miley said.