Top adventure towns contest: vote for your favorite outdoor West Virginia town

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Blue Ridge Magazine is having its eighth annual Top Adventure Towns contest. In August and September, readers will select their favorites.

Readers will select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001 and up), medium town (population 16,001 – 75,000), small town (population 3,001 – 16,000), and tiny town (population less than 3,000).

The four winning towns will be featured in the November/December issues of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.

Vote for your favorite West Virginia outdoor town here!

Tiny town contenders:

Berkely Springs, WV:

Population: 601

Must-Do Outdoor Activities:

Hiking, biking, golf and water sports at Cacapon State Park

Pool swimming and toe dabbling in thermal pools and channel in Berkeley Springs State Park.

Tubing and boating on the

Potomac and Cacapon rivers

Davis, WV:

Population: 650

Must-Do Outdoor Activities:

Cross-country ski at White Grass Touring Center

Bike through Blackwater Falls State Park

Hike in Dolly Sods Wilderness Area

Fayetteville, WV:

Population: 2,800

Must-Do Outdoor Activities:

Paddle the New River Gorge and Gauley River

SUP at Summersville Lake

Bike the Arrowhead Trails

Small town contenders:

Summersville, WV

Population: 3,600

Must-Do Outdoor Activities:

Boating – Summersville Lake on pontoons or kayaks

Rock Climbing – Summersville Lake

SUP – Summersville Lake is the perfect place for SUP – beautiful calm and crystal clear water with visibility of 20-45 feet.

Medium town Contenders:

Martinsburg, WV

Population: 17,500

Must-Do Outdoor Activities:

#1 Most favorited Geocaching county in the world

Hike the Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area

Bike the thoroughfare from Martinsburg to Charles Town/Ranson area

Morgantown, WV

Population: 29,660

Must-Do Outdoor Activities: