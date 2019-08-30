Top adventure towns contest: vote for your favorite outdoor West Virginia town

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Blue Ridge Magazine is having its eighth annual Top Adventure Towns contest. In August and September, readers will select their favorites.
Readers will select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001 and up), medium town (population 16,001 – 75,000), small town (population 3,001 – 16,000), and tiny town (population less than 3,000).
The four winning towns will be featured in the November/December issues of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.
Vote for your favorite West Virginia outdoor town here!
Tiny town contenders:
Population: 601
Must-Do Outdoor Activities:
- Hiking, biking, golf and water sports at Cacapon State Park
- Pool swimming and toe dabbling in thermal pools and channel in Berkeley Springs State Park.
- Tubing and boating on the
- Potomac and Cacapon rivers
Population: 650
Must-Do Outdoor Activities:
- Cross-country ski at White Grass Touring Center
- Bike through Blackwater Falls State Park
- Hike in Dolly Sods Wilderness Area
Population: 2,800
Must-Do Outdoor Activities:
- Paddle the New River Gorge and Gauley River
- SUP at Summersville Lake
- Bike the Arrowhead Trails
Small town contenders:
Population: 3,600
Must-Do Outdoor Activities:
- Boating – Summersville Lake on pontoons or kayaks
- Rock Climbing – Summersville Lake
- SUP – Summersville Lake is the perfect place for SUP – beautiful calm and crystal clear water with visibility of 20-45 feet.
Medium town Contenders:
Population: 17,500
Must-Do Outdoor Activities:
- #1 Most favorited Geocaching county in the world
- Hike the Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area
- Bike the thoroughfare from Martinsburg to Charles Town/Ranson area
Population: 29,660
Must-Do Outdoor Activities:
- Take on the wild and wonderful rapids with Cheat River Outfitters
- Soar through the forest with an Adventure West Virginia Canopy Tour
- Visit Coopers Rock State Forest for scenic views and a variety of hiking trails at every difficulty level