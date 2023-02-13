Lainey Wilson performs during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The State Fair of West Virginia has announced that an “artist to watch” with a “rockstar stage presence” will perform at the fair in 2023.

The State Fair announced on Monday that Lainey Wilson will perform on Monday, Aug. 14, joining a lineup of other artists including HARDY, Cody Johnson and Nelly.

Wilson was named the 2022 Academy of Country Music New Female of the Year, MusicRow Magazine’s Discovery Artist of the Year award and Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021,” according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to add Lainey Wilson to our roster of performers this year,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in the release. “Our 2023 lineup is one for the books, and we are not done yet!”

Tickets for Lainey Wilson’s State Fair of West Virginia show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 on fair’s website.