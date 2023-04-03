PRINCETON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer carrying potatoes on I-77 near Ingleside rolled off the interstate, causing one person to be injured and the cargo to spill onto a nearby road.

Mercer County dispatchers say the crash happened around 4:51 p.m. According to the East River Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened on I-77S near the Ingleside exit.

Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Fire officials say the road is back open, but clean-up will take a while.

Dispatchers say the West Virginia State Police, the East River Volunteer Fire Department and Princeton Rescue all responded to the crash.