KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The northbound lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike were closed earlier this morning after a tractor-trailer that appeared to be carrying potatoes crashed.

The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department said that around 6 a.m. on March 3, they were dispatched to the area of the Morton Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike around mile marker 79 for a vehicle fire.

Photo Courtesy: Pratt Volunteer Fire Department

Officials on the scene of the crash say that no injuries were reported and the northbound right lane is still closed as they clean up.

Pratt VFD, East Bank VFD, Cabin Creek VFD and Glasgow VFD all responded to the crash, according to the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department.