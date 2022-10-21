CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A travel magazine website has put West Virginia on its list of the six most underrated states to visit.

According to the Afar list, “West Virginians have heard all of your tired old coal miner stereotypes and think it’s time you get some new material.” The author cites West Virginia’s 35 state parts and 1,500 miles of hiking trails as reasons for the underrated status.

The story also mentions the state’s fairly new Waterfall Trail, which is a series of 29 featured waterfalls to visit. It also mentioned the gorgeous landscape and specific landmarks, including Seneca Rocks, Canaan Valley Resort and Blackwater Falls State Park.

Like many others, Afar pointed out that West Virginia is home to the country’s newest national park, the New River Gorge Park & Preserve and the surrounding area’s whitewater rafting and Bridge Day.

Other states that were included in the list were:

New Jersey

Nevada

Iowa

Arkansas

West Virginia was also recently included on CNN’s list of underrated travel destinations.