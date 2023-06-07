CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Travel website Trips to Discover has released a list of West Virginia’s 15 most charming small towns, which includes three towns in north central West Virginia.

The list included the following small West Virginia towns, in no particular order:

Hinton – Summers County Shepherdstown – Jefferson County Fayetteville – Fayette County Harpers Ferry – Jefferson County Summersville – Nicholas County Morgantown – Monongalia County Parkersburg – Wood County Sutton – Braxton County Berkeley Springs – Morgan County White Sulphur Springs – Greenbrier County Elkins – Randolph County Point Pleasant – Mason County Wheeling – Ohio County Thomas – Tucker County Lewisburg – Greenbrier County

The Trips to Discover author said that smaller West Virginia towns let visitors enjoy their history, hospitality and beautiful scenery without as many tourists as larger cities. If you need a reason to visit one of the three listed towns in north central West Virginia, here’s what makes them unique.

Morgantown

Although not considered a “small town” by most West Virginians, Morgantown does offer a uniquely West Virginian experience. About half of the city’s population is West Virginia University students, so visiting in the summer will give you a completely different experience than during the school year.

Trips to Discover recommends checking out Morgantown if you’re looking for a “lively” vibe or enjoy sports, especially during football or basketball season, as Morgantown is commonly known as one of the best tailgate cities. For outdoor enthusiasts, the ranking suggests visiting nearby Coopers Rock State Forest or the Cheat River Gorge. It also says to check out the West Virginia Botanic Garden, Caperton Trail along the Mon River, and the Morgantown History Museum.

Elkins

Autumn trees are seen behind a barn on a field outside the town of Elkins in West Virginia. (Credit: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Elkins is great for outdoorsmen and women who also want to be able to try some great food. Trips to Discover says that the mountain landscape is one of the big draws of Elkins, and anyone who likes hiking, fishing or even skiing will love the area. Elkins is also a hub for West Virginia art and bluegrass music, and home to one of West Virginia’s most underrated restaurants according to 12 News viewers. You can also take a wilderness excursion on the New Tygart Flyer, one of the historic train rides in West Virginia.

Elkins is also a short drive from another of West Virginia’s most charming small towns, Davis.

Thomas

Blackwater Falls (Courtesy: Friends of Blackwater)

Less than an hour from Elkins, Davis is the smallest north central West Virginia town on the list with a population of about 600 people. The main town strip is almost entirely dedicated to Appalachian art, music and food; it is full of art galleries, small restaurants and studios. Nearby Davis also offers additional dining options.

Thomas is also within walking distance of Blackwater Falls State Park, home to one of West Virginia’s most famous waterfalls and near other outdoor recreation hotspots like Canaan Valley.