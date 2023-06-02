MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Sgt. Cory Maynard with the West Virginia State Police was shot and killed in Mingo County Friday, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

“Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release. Gov. Justice has issued all U.S. and West Virginia flags on State-owned facilities to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Sgt. Maynard.

The suspect in this case, 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy, of Beech Creek, is still on the loose, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP). He is considered armed and dangerous. Local officials are having residents in the area shelter in place as they look for Kennedy.

Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Police

Anyone with information should call 911 or the WVSP at 304-746-2158. 13 News has a crew on the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

As a result of the shooting, graduation activities at Mingo Central High School are postponed until further notice, according to the county’s Board of Education Facebook page.

According to the WVSP in 2015, Sgt. Maynard was awarded the Lifesaving Award for saving a pursuit suspect’s life in January 2014. The pursuit suspect stabbed himself in the neck after he crashed his vehicle. Maynard applied bandages and pressure to save the man’s life.