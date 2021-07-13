TROOPERS NEEDED: WV State Police set testing dates, across the state, for new troopers

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police will be testing for its upcoming cadet class, which is set to begin in January of 2022.

Anyone interested in a career with the West Virginia State Police should apply. Applications can be found at www.wvsp.gov.

If you have not yet submitted an application, you may bring a completed application with you and test as a walk-on at any location.

The applicant must be at least 21 years of age and no more than 39 years of age prior to enlistment, and possess a high school diploma or GED. You must have a valid driver’s license for two years prior to making application. Applicants may test at the age of 20 with the understanding that they will be 21 prior to the tentative enlisted date of January 17, 2022.

The testing will take place one the following dates at the following locations:

Friday, July 16, 2021: Academy

WV State Police Academy 135 Academy Drive Institute, WV 25064

Saturday, July 17, 2021: Academy

WV State Police Academy 135 Academy Drive Institute, WV 25064

Friday, August 6, 2021: Charles Town

Charles Town, Troop 2 Headquarters 409 Industrial Blvd Kearneysville, WV 25430

Saturday, August 7, 2021: Morgantown

Morgantown Detachment 3453 Monongahela Blvd Morgantown, WV 26505

Friday, August 27, 2021: Academy

WV State Police Academy 135 Academy Drive Institute, WV 25064

Saturday, August 28, 2021: Academy

WV State Police Academy 135 Academy Drive Institute, WV 25064

Thursday, September 9, 2021: Academy

WV State Police Academy 135 Academy Drive Institute, WV 25064

Friday, September 10, 2021: Morgantown

Morgantown Detachment 3453 Monongalhela Blvd Morgantown, WV 26505

Saturday, September 11, 2021: Charles Town

Charles Town, Troop 2 Headquarters 409 Industrial Blvd Kearneysville, WV 25430

Sunday, September 12, 2021: Academy

WV State Police Academy 135 Academy Drive Institute, WV 25064

Testing will begin at 9:00 a.m., each day. If you do not have an application on file, you may arrive beginning at 7:30 a.m. to complete an application.