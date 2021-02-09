Troopers search for missing 20-year-old man

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Troopers are searching for him!

Troopers are looking for missing 20-year-old Richard Charles Harris.

He was last seen leaving The Lifehouse in Huntington on February 2nd and last spoke with his mother on February 3rd. He told her he was with a new friend.

Richard has medical conditions that require medication he could be without, according to troopers.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’5″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has a wolf tattoo on his upper right arm and a diamond tattoo on his right hand.

If you know Richard’s whereabouts, contact troopers at 304-528-5555.