MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A truck that was hauling a Boeing Chinook helicopter had some trouble navigating the winding roads of West Virginia on Tuesday.

According to a bystander that spoke to 12 News, at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the truck was pulling off Meadowbrook Road and attempting to turn left onto U.S. Route 19 when it got stuck and blocked traffic on both roads.

The bystander spoke to the driver who said that the helicopter was being transported by ground from Baltimore, Maryland to Billings, Montana. The bystander said that he believed the truck had gotten lost on its way West and had gotten off of Interstate 79 an exit too early while trying to find U.S. Route 50.

According to Harrison County 911, crews from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist shortly after the truck became stuck, and the bystander’s video shows that an excavator was used to help dislodge the truck. The bystander said that the truck was ultimately unable to turn left and had to drive north toward Shinnston.

The decal on the side of the helicopter is from Billings Flying Service. According to the service’s website, the company operates, among other things, an aerial firefighting service that uses helicopters like Chinooks to combat wildfires out in that region.