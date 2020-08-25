Trump Administration announces USDA funding for energy efficiency in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trump Administration announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $250,000 in energy efficiency funding with the Mister Bee Potato Chip Company in West Virginia.

According to a release from the local USDA office in Morgantown, the $250,000 in funding will support renewable energy systems as well as energy efficiency in rural West Virginia.

“We have made a strong effort to support small businesses and agricultural producers in our Mountain State. This program has allowed West Virginia grantees to choose to upgrade their energy-intensive equipment and facilities, and also gives them the opportunity to invest in renewable energy resources,” said Kris Warner. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The release stated that this Rural Development investment of $250,000 will be used to develop renewable energy systems to their operations. The Mister Bee Potato Chip Company is a small business that manufactures potato chips in Parkersburg, WV.

According to the release, the project funds will be used to make energy efficiency efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of lighting, water recycling equipment and potato washing equipment. The release stated that this project will realize $31,699 per year in savings and will replace 43,527 kWh (15%) per year, which is enough electricity to power a portion of 2 homes.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.