CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia National Guard member who wore a hoodie that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

(Courtesy: criminal complaint from the United Stated District Court)

Jamie Lynn Ferguson entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building during a conference call with a U.S. magistrate judge in Washington, D.C. The charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Prosecutors asked that three other charges be dismissed. The 44-year-old Ferguson also agreed to pay $500 restitution for damage caused to the Capitol. Sentencing was set for Nov. 18.

The Associated Press reported back in May that Ferguson was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the complaint said.

Ferguson is a technical sergeant and a part-time, drill status guardsman assigned to the West Virginia Air National Guard