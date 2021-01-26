TSA detected 8 firearms at WV airport checkpoints in 2020

Loaded handgun that was detected by a TSA officer at the Yeager Airport in June 2020. (TSA photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Eight handguns at West Virginia airport security checkpoints were stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in 2020. This is a notable decrease from the 18 caught in 2019.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. The total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.

Firearms caught by TSA at airport checkpoints in West Virginia, 2015 to 2020

West Virginia Airports 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Tri-State Airport (HTS) 2 3 2 2 9 4 Yeager Airport (CRW) 2 10 6 6 7 4 Raleigh County Memorial Airport (BKW) 0 0 0 1 1 0 North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) 0 0 0 0 1 0 Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW) 0 1 0 1 0 0 TOTAL 4 14 8 10 18 8

In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about 5 firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of all the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded. Firearms were caught at 234 airport checkpoints nationwide.

According to TSA release, travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane.

Travelers with proper firearm permits, however, can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines, the release states.

Individuals who bring weapons to an airport checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,669. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

To view the complete list of penalties is posted online, click here.

Travelers can use the “What Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app. Travelers can also tweet or message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. TSA advises travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure to ensure that they have the proper gun permits for the states that they are traveling to and from. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition so travelers should also contact the airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.