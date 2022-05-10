

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A well-known West Virginia restaurant chain is facing a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board.

Officials say they found evidence during an investigation that the Elkview Tudor’s Biscuit World unlawfully disciplined and threatened employees who tried to form a union.

Tudor’s Biscuit World managers are accused of suspending two employees leading the unionization and repeatedly telling employees they could lose their jobs or see their pay docked if they formed a union.

In a response to the complaint, an attorney for Tudor’s denied all allegations of unfair labor practices.

FILE – A former Tudor’s Biscuit World employee holds stickers displaying the logo of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 union in Elkview, W.Va., on Jan. 20, 2022. Tudor’s Biscuit World is facing a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board after an investigation found evidence the company unlawfully disciplined and threatened employees who tried to form a union. (AP Photo/Leah M. Willingham, File)

The case will go to trial before an administrative law judge in Charleston on June 13 in U.S. District Court.