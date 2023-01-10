The jackpot for the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $576.8 million, according to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery.

The lottery is crediting continued high volumes of play and unmatched numbers for the increasingly large jackpot.

If hit, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to the release.

Friday’s drawing resulted in five second-tier winners of $1 million, and 115 third-tier winners of at least $10,000.

To play Mega Millions, select five numbers from one to 70 and one Mega Ball number from one to 25.

All tickets for Tuesday’s drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. They can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases non-jackpot prizes.