CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Did you know West Virginia actually produces a decent percentage of all the turkeys in the U.S.?

Last year, the cost of turkey was extremely inflated around Thanksgiving. And according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 2022 was the lowest year of turkey production in the U.S. in years, partially because of an outbreak of bird flu. Luckily, in 2023, production is on the rise, and the price of turkey is 5.6% cheaper than in November of last year, according to Morning Star.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, turkey production was up 4% in 2023 from 2022, and in West Virginia, production was up 8%.

Almost 90% of the turkey production in America is in 12 states, one of which is West Virginia. By the end of 2023, the Mountain State is predicted to produce 4 million heads, which is almost 2% of the total U.S. production, according to a release from the USDA.

Other grocery items where you will likely see savings are whipped cream and cranberries, which are down 22.8% and 18.3%, according to Morning Star. For the entire meal, experts predict that the cost of a Thanksgiving meal made at home for 10 people will cost $61.17.

In West Virginia specifically, a recent study by Scholaroo predicted that the cost of a Thanksgiving meal will be 14.38% less than last year.