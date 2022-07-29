CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mega Millions jackpot seems to keep creeping higher with a $1.1 billion jackpot on the line for Friday’s drawing.

Online gambling company BetOnline tracked tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about the Mega Millions lottery to determine which state in the union has the most interest—and West Virginia came out on top. The rest of the top 10 were:

BetOnline’s map of the states that are tweeting the most about the billion-dollar Mega Millions prize. Courtesy: BetOnline

New Jersey

Iowa

Ohio

Georgia

Mississippi

Louisiana

North Carolina

Virginia

Texas

BetOnline tracked more than 250,000 tweets that included phrases like “Mega Millions,” “Mega Millions lottery,” “billion dollar jackpot,” “buy lottery tickets,” “billion dollar lottery,” “lottery numbers,” or hashtags like #MegaMillions and #MegaMillionsLottery.

Mega Millions puts the odds of winning the massive prize at 1 in 302,575,350.