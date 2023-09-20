LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Calvin Tyler Hensley tragically lost his life over the weekend in an ATV accident.

While his family continues to grieve this loss, they’re remembering the good times they shared with him.

“He loved to hunt, he loved to fish, He liked going mudding. He was a country boy,” his aunt Kayla Elliott says Tuesday night.

Calvin Tyler Hensley (left) with his sister Renee Hensley (right). Courtesy of Kayla Elliott Calvin Tyler Hensley. Courtesy of Kayla Elliott

Elliott says his passion was building and riding ATVs. However, while he was riding in Harts, West Virginia on Sunday, he crashed into a car and died at the age of 17-years-old.

“When I got that call, it really put me in a state of shock. That little boy died doing what he loved and that’s riding a 4-wheeler,” Elliott recalls her reaction to finding out her nephew had passed away.

Elliott says Calvin had a kind soul and was loved by so many but shared a special connection with his older sister, Renee Hensley. “They hung out together, they hunted together, they fished together, they rode 4-wheelers together, they were together all the time.”

Unfortunately, Calvin’s death isn’t the first tragedy their family has endured. His sister Renee Hensley lost her life nearly two years ago. She was also 17-years-old.

Two different tragedies that ended the lives of a brother and sister too soon. However, their legacies will live on in the hearts of their loved ones.