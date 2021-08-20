Two friends serving up sweetness at State Fair

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVNS) — Two friends have been serving up sweet drinks at the State Fair of West Virginia for the last 14 years.

Shannon Moran and Brenda Barry work at the Coffee and Tea stand, right next to the Grandstand. They were teachers together in White Sulphur Springs. After they retired, Shannon bought the stand and brought in Brenda to help. Fourteen years later, these ladies are still serving up sweetness and smiles.

“You think of something different that no one else has, and there were so many food stands and so we thought, let’s go with the liquids. That was becoming popular at the time, the iced coffees and such,” Barry said.

Barry said they have so much fun working the fair every year and getting to see some of their loyal customers. People can find everything from iced coffee to sweet tea, and even smoothies.