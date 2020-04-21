Two Nitro teenagers possibly face charges for terroristic threats from a practical joke at store

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – What started as a joke from two teenagers from St. Albans has turned into no laughing matter after the possibility of both facing charges of terroristic threats.



Nitro Police Chief Robert Eggleton confirms two teenagers from St. Albans could face charges of terroristic threats.



The two faked sneezing on people in the Nitro Walmart on Sunday while saying they had COVID-19, Eggleton said.



To enhance the effect they sprayed water mists into the air with the sneezes. The teens also recorded the incidents for their YouTube account as well.



Both teens were detained in the Walmart parking lot by police.