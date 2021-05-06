Two tornadoes reported in WV & Maryland this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. -The National Weather Service in Sterling confirmed that two tornadoes impacted the DC-Baltimore metroplex this week. Both tornadoes happened Monday and were rated EF-1 in intensity on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Ranson, West Virginia, and Mount Pleasant, Maryland, were impacted by these tornadoes. One person was injured due to the storm in Ranson, W.Va., officials said.

While Thursday is bright, sunny, and cool, rain may impact Friday and parts of the weekend.

For more information on tornados visit the Storm Prediction Center’s online tornado FAQ.

  • On Tuesday, the NWS in Sterling, Va. confirmed an EF-1 tornado impacted Ranson, West Virginia, which is located in Jefferson County.
  • On Wednesday, the NWS in Sterling, Va. confirmed an EF-1 tornado impacted the community of Mt. Pleasant, Maryland, located in Frederick County.
Two EF-1 tornadoes affected the DC-Baltimore metroplex Monday.

