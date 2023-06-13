LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Appalachian country and bluegrass artist Tyler Childers announced that he will be performing at Healing Appalachia in West Virginia this fall.

The concert, which raises money for awareness and recovery efforts across Appalachia, according to Childers, will take place on Sept. 21-23 at the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg.

Childers is known for songs like “All Your’n” (2019), “Lady May” (2017), “Feathered Indians” (2017), “Follow You to Virgie” (2014) and “Way of the Triune God” (2022).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 15 at 10 a.m. According to Healing Appalachia, tickets include entry for all three days of the event, and free primitive camping will also be available for ticket holders.

A full list of artists can be found here.

Healing Appalachia is a group that creates events to help recover and heal Appalachia that simultaneously raises funds to combat and awareness of opioid addiction.